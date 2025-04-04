A video of President John Dramani Mahama having a meal at a local restaurant has garnered reactions online

The President, in the company of two men, was enjoying himself while being filmed at the restaurant

Netizens, however, were worried about the President's security and criticised the lady for sharing the video of the President eating

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama has warmed hearts on social media after a video of him eating at a simple restaurant surfaced online.

The President was seen having a good time and enjoying his meal at the local eatery, with two other men in his company.

President Mahama enjoys a meal at a simple restaurant. Image source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

President Mahama, wearing a blue shirt and sitting behind a table, humbly ate the meal contained in a plastic bowl with a spoon, while the proud chef stood by him.

Mahama shows his humble side by eating roasted plantain

This is not the first time the President has been spotted eating a local meal. After he won the 2024 elections, a video that surfaced online showed the President and his daughter, Farida Mahama eating roasted plantain and groundnuts.

The young lady served her father the popular roadside snack alongside coconut and condensed toffee.

The President's recent video of him eating at a local restaurant has got many people talking on social media.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mahama eating at simple restaurant

Netizens who saw the video of President John Dramani Mahama eating from the simple restaurant expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

Some netizens hailed the chef for having the President as a guest at her eatery. However, others criticised her in the comments section of the post.

Many netizens were concerned about the President's security and indicated that it was wrong for the lady to have posted the video of Mr Mahama eating.

@Yawtawiah80 wrote:

"I'm an NDC member but our president should now know that he is the president, not a flag bearer. His security is more important now."

@Lina.iman wrote:

"Congratulations! This is a big win for Tasti Cuisine! May your business continue to grow to higher heights!"

@Ovoo wrote:

"Aah so why would you people put everything on social media? National security had to do something about this ooo."

@Animba Eric wrote:

"Madam next time don’t do this to our president, please."

@Collins Kweku Yorke wrote:

"Why can't you people think that the president is aware? She's not a kid. She informed him before taking the video and posting it to trending her job."

Bukom Banku and wife eat Kenkey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that retired professional boxer Bukom Banku shared a video of himself and his wife Akorkor Martha eating while seated on the floor.

In the video, they had a bowl of soup and a black rubber beside the bowl that contained the meal that looked like Kenkey.

Many people online wondered whether he did not make any money from boxing, and why he could not afford a good dining table set.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh