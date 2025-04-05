Shatta wale has shared his frustrations about Ghana's music industry to Mahama drawing his attention to an oftne overlooked situation

The musician made his appeal to Maham via social media begging him to consider his plea

His post has garbered significant traction as fans and industry insiders weigh in on Shatta Wale's pitch to the president

Ghanaian musician Shatta wale has appelaaed to the president John Dramani Mahama to support the country's artistes.

Shatta Wale Begs Mahama for support. Photo source: ShattaWalegh, JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

The musician made his plea public via social media on April 4, 2025 addressed to the president.

In Shatta Wale's post, he argued thatthat Ghanaian artistes, most of whom are independent have been striding as they chart their own path.

The On God hitmaker also hughlighted the releavance of aritstes to a country's soft power and cultureal leverage and pleaded.

He sought to drum the need for the government to tap into the soft power of artistes to project the country internationally saying,

At least this year the president of Ghana for sign 4 Ghanaian artist to rep Ghana across the globe through tourism and arts and culture !!

Ghana musicians deh try too much ,No wonder we don’t war here !!! If no be music like many kpai for here .Mr president can you find a way around this for us please 🙏 @JDMahama. Daddy all work and no play makes jack a dull boy

Shatta wale wins big at IRAWMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh repred that shatta Wale had won big at the 2025 International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

He took home three awards in all the caterogies he was nominated in: Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video for Killa Ji Mi, and Best Crossover Song for his collaboration with Jamaican star Bounty Killer on Commando.

The On God hitmaker has celebrated winning the three awards at a ceremony held in Florida, America, on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh