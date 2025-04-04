German-Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has shared his best moments with the Black Stars

The Germany-based attacking midfielder is yet to recover from a long-term injury that has kept him out of the Black Stars

Kofi Kyereh, who plays for SC Freiburg in Germany, has played for the Black Stars at AFCON 2021 and the World Cup in 2022

Daniel Kofi Kyereh has opened up on his time with the Black Stars as he continues his journey to recovery from a long-term injury.

The 29-year-old has been out with an injury for over a year, ruling him out of Ghana's games since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kofi-Kyereh, who was eligible to represent Germany at senior level through his mother, decided to play for the Black Stars in 2021.

The former St Pauli star has represented Ghana at two major competitions, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup in 2020.

However, due to persistent injuries, he has yet to add another appearance to his 18 matches.

He told Rolling Stone:

"Some of my most memorable moments playing for Ghana are etched in my heart forever. I vividly recall the electrifying atmosphere in the stadium during a crucial qualifier—a moment when the roar of the crowd felt like a powerful force, lifting us all as one united team.

"Every cheer, every drumbeat resonated deeply with my identity and reminded me why I fight on the field. These moments aren’t just about winning matches; they’re about the shared passion and pride that connects every Ghanaian around the globe."

Kofi Kyereh endeared himself to fans of the national team following his outstanding performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

Kyereh shares AFCON and World Cup experience

Although he had the chance to play for Germany, his decision to play for Ghana was fueled by his dreams as a youngster growing up in Hamburg.

He said:

"Representing Ghana on the international stage has been one of the most humbling and transformative experiences of my life.

"Personally, it’s about carrying the legacy and dreams of my family and community every time I step onto the pitch.

"Professionally, it’s a reminder of the hard work and sacrifices that have paved my journey—an opportunity to test myself against the best in the world while staying true to my roots."

Kofi Kyereh opens up on meeting Neymar

