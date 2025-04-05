Kevin De Bruyne has announced his departure from Manchester City at the end of the current season

The Belgian forms part of Man City greats of all generations after helping them to six Premier League honours

The 10 incredible legends of Man City have been assembled, featuring KBD and other Man City icons

Over the years, Manchester City has had some of the finest footballers to ever grace the pitch, and as Kevin De Bruyne announces his departure at the end of the 2024/25 season, it’s a fitting time to reflect on the legends who have shaped Man City’s rich history.

YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil walks you through 10 absolute legends of Manchester City as KDB bids farewell to the Premier League side at the end of the 2024/25 Man City campaign.

10 absolute legends of Manchester City , featuring Sergio Kun Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Colin Bell, and others. Image credit: Harry Murphy – Danehouse, Michael Regan, Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

1. Sergio "Kun" Agüero

Few names resonate with Manchester City fans like Sergio Agüero. Arriving from Atlético Madrid in 2011, Agüero became an instant icon for the club. He not only became City’s all-time top scorer but also delivered one of the most famous moments in Premier League history.

His last-minute goal to win the 2011-12 Premier League title, ending a 44-year wait for a top-flight title remains legendary.

2. David Silva

David Silva, affectionately known as "El Mago" (The Magician), was the heartbeat of Manchester City for a decade. His technical ability, vision, and creativity on the ball were second to none.

Silva was a key player in City’s golden era under Roberto Mancini and later Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola. Whether it was threading a pass through a narrow gap or scoring a vital goal, Silva’s influence on City’s rise to prominence cannot be overstated.

Ex-Manchester City player David Silva with daughter Adriana prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves on May 4, 2024. Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

3. Kevin De Bruyne

His decision to leave Man City at the end of the 2024/25 season marks the end of an era, but his legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of City fans.

Kevin De Bruyne’s impact on Manchester City has been profound. Arriving from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne instantly became the club’s creative force. His vision, passing range, and ability to score goals from midfield make him one of the best playmakers in world football.

4. Vincent Kompany

For over a decade, Vincent Kompany was the captain, leader, and defensive rock for Manchester City. Kompany’s leadership on and off the pitch was invaluable, and his towering presence in central defense made him a formidable opponent.

The current Bayern Munich head coach was instrumental in City’s first Premier League title under Roberto Mancini in 2012 and continued to lead the team to success, lifting four Premier League titles in total. His ability to score vital goals, like his stunning strike against Leicester in 2019, made him an even more memorable figure.

5. Yaya Touré

Yaya Touré’s time at Manchester City was nothing short of legendary. The Ivorian midfielder arrived in 2010 and quickly became one of the Premier League’s most dominant midfielders.

With his powerful runs, exceptional vision, and ability to score crucial goals, Touré played a key role in City’s rise to the top of English football. His iconic goal in the 2011 FA Cup final against Stoke City, which ended City’s 35-year wait for silverware, is still celebrated by fans to this day.

6. Colin Bell

Considered by many as the greatest player to ever wear the City shirt, Colin Bell was a true maestro in the 1960s and 1970s. Known as “The King of the Kippax” by City fans.

He was a key player in the 1968 title-winning side and played a vital role in City’s successes in the FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

7. Eric Brook

Eric Brook is another City great from the club’s earlier years. Playing in the 1930s and 1940s, Brook was one of the most prolific goal scorers in the club’s history. His was City's all-time leader of goals for 78 years until he was surpassed by Sergio Agüero in November 2017.

Brook’s skill and consistency helped establish Manchester City as a top force in English football, and his contributions to the club are still fondly remembered by older generations of fans.

8. Ederson

While goalkeepers may not always get the same level of recognition as outfield players, Ederson has been one of the key pillars of Manchester City’s modern success, winning six Premier League titles. Since joining in 2017, Ederson has redefined the role of a goalkeeper with his incredible distribution and shot-stopping abilities.

His ability to play out from the back has been pivotal to Pep Guardiola’s philosophy, and his calm demeanor under pressure has made him a fan favorite at Man City under Pep Guardiola who was recently hit with a Premier League touchline ban.

9. Francis Lee

Francis Lee was one of the most dangerous strikers in English football during the late 1960s and 1970s. Known for his speed, strength, and goal-scoring ability, Lee played a vital role in City’s successes during that period.

He was part of the squad that won the 1969-70 FA Cup, and his goalscoring prowess helped propel City to numerous top-flight finishes.

10. Mike Summerbee

Mike Summerbee’s time at Manchester City coincided with one of the club’s most successful eras in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Known for his pace, dribbling, and work ethic, Summerbee was a key figure in the attack, providing width and creativity for the likes of Colin Bell and Francis Lee.

Summerbee was part of the team that secured multiple domestic trophies, including the 1968 title and the 1970 Cup Winners' Cup.

