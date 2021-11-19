A Ghanaian software engineer, Ibrahim Abdullah, has recounted his journey to joining tech company, Microsoft

Ibrahim Abdullah, a Ghanaian software engineer, has opened up about his journey to joining Microsoft as he talked about his struggles and accomplishments.

Before graduating from Ashesi University, he completed Mfantsipim School. Abdullah recalls that his parents struggled to pay his fees while he was in senior high school.

''While in high school, my parents struggled to pay my schools fees until I was awarded the Mathematics, Science and Technology Scholarship by the Government of Ghana during my second year.

From Grass to Grace: Ghanaian Shares Engineer Journey From Ashesi University to Microsoft

''Before the scholarship, I always felt the possibility of dropping out of school at some point due to financial difficulties,'' he said in a Mastercard Foundation blog post.

Life after senior high school

After Mfantsipim School, Abdullah took a gap year to work and make money to fund his tertiary education while exploring scholarship opportunities.

He discovered Ashesi University and the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme at this time and applied to the university.

In 2018, he graduated from Ashesi with a distinction in Computer Science. Abdullah spent a year working with the Computer Science Department at Ashesi as a Teaching Assistant before joining Microsoft as a software engineer.

Post-Ashesi University life

At Microsoft, he works with a team in Vancouver, Canada, on test platforms/tools (test framework and systems) for office developers.

"Vancouver is a typical cosmopolitan city and with the experience of my engagement with students from different parts of Africa at Ashesi University, my transition has been quite easy," he says.

''The liberal arts education I received equipped me with the knowledge needed to kickstart my career at Microsoft.''

Abdullah added at Ashesi, he learned more than software engineering but most importantly, the ability to solve problems and think critically.

