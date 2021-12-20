A former University of Ghana student who had difficulties with his academic studies made the decision to switch schools and has finally excelled

Alfred Bismark Quainoo, a past student of Prempeh College obtained 6As and 2Bs in WASSCE but could not keep up when he went to the university

After failing in a number of his courses, Alfred moved to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) where he graduated with a first-class

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Well-known Ghanaian blogger, Edward Asare has recently taken to his LinkedIn timeline to share the story of his former course mate at the University of Ghana.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Edward shared that Alfred Bismark Quainoo completed his secondary school education at Prempeh College and obtained 6As and 2Bs in his WASSCE exams but his academic performance dwindled while at the university.

Alfred posing for the camera in his graduation attire Photo credit: Alfred Bismark Quainoo/Instagram

Source: Twitter

According to the post, Alfred failed at a number of courses and had to stay back in school after his four-year-studies to rewrite them.

The young man eventually realized he pursued the wrong program at the University of Ghana and made the decision to switch schools and change program.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Alfred applied to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to pursue a bachelor's degree in Administration.

The bold decision he made and the hard work he attached resulted in the driven young man graduating with a first-class.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man by the name of Etornam Komla Ahorsu recently emerged as the valedictorian of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology College of Engineering (KNUST) and the overall best graduation student in 2021.

Etornam shared the news on his LinkedIn timeline after the graduation ceremony of the 55th congregation of KNUST.

The young man who pursued a bachelor's degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering revealed that his cumulative weighted average (CWA) was 86.05.

In his post, He gave thanks to God, his family as well as all the friends and lecturers who played vital roles in his academic journey.

The proud 2021 KNUST valedictorian went ahead to share all the awards he was privileged to have received through hard work and consistency.

Source: Yen.com.gh