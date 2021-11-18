Jacques Bailly, an alumna of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has become a doctor

She was inducted into the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in October 2021

Bailly achieved 8As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and won the 2011 Spelling Bee

Jacques Bailly, a former student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been inducted into the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.

Her recent accomplishment adds to her tall list of achievements. Bailly participated and won The Spelling Bee in 2011 when she was a 12-year-old student of the Angels Specialist School.

She clinched the feat with the winning word "VELOCIPEDE", going on to represent Ghana in the Scripps Spelling Bee in the USA and making history as the only African.

Bailly was excited for an opportunity to spell in front of Dr Jacques Bailly, someone she admired.

Following Angels Specialist School, she attended Wesley Girls' Senior High School (WGHS) for her secondary education and was honoured for scoring 8As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In furtherance of her education, Bailly received her degree in Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and was inducted into the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in October 2021.

Dr Jessica Penu is now with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

