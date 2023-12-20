Osman, a young man who aced his 2023 WASSCE, requires immediate support to further his education

In a quote attributed to him by a social media user, Xavier Taylor, the SHS leaver turned mechanic indicated he cannot afford tertiary education

Netizens have since populated the comments area to show massive love and support for Osman

Despite earning 8As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Osman may have to put his quest for tertiary education on the back burner.

The Mfantsipim School alumnus, who now works as a mechanic to support himself, cannot afford to fund his education due to financial constraints.

Prodigy with 8As in WASSCE needs support for tertiary education. Photo credit: Xavier Taylor.

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, social media user Xavier Taylor highlighted the young man's predicament, claiming Osman worked as a mechanic to support his education from junior high school to senior high school.

"I never chose my life; life chose me. I just have to focus on the mechanics because I can't afford tertiary," Taylor quoted Osman to have said.

YEN.com.gh is still awaiting a response after reaching out to Taylor for details about Osman's parents, among others.

Read the post below:

Prodigy with 8As turned mechanic. Photo credit: Xavier Taylor.

Source: Facebook

Reaction trail Taylor's post on Facebook

Netizens appeared in the comments section of the post by Taylor to show massive support for Osman.

Luke Ice indicated:

I pray you get a helper.

Xavier Taylor replied:

Luke Ice, my humble prayer, too… share for him, please.

Focus 100 Foundation said:

Son, you made us proud.

Elikplim Goslow Gosu mentioned:

A1s throughout. God answered his prayers.

Reuben Kofi Opoku-Ansah asked:

How can he be located?

Roderick Agyekum asked:

How can he be reached?

Obed Kumi commented:

You will surely get help, bro. Never Give up.

Becca Asare posted:

Wow, may your helper locate you!

Obed Affedzie reacted:

Let's trend this on X, bro. We'll get a good samaritan to come to his aid. He needs to go to school.

Sankofa Hene said:

If he or she has a passion for mechanics, allow him or her to go and polish it at the technical institutions. If he has no love for mechanics and wants to pursue another course, he can continue with fundraising or appeals. I hate to see talents go waste.

WASSCE results of NSMQ star Zuweira Baba Mohammed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Zuweira Baba Mohammed, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, excelled in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Besides capturing the hearts of Ghanaians with her impressive performance in the intense contest, she bagged commendable grades in the exams.

The Tamale Senior High School alumna earned 6As when the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released her results.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh