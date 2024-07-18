The aggrieved family of a Ghana National College student who recently passed away is demanding justice for their beloved

Theophilus Ansah, an 18-year-old Science student, reportedly died at a hospital in Cape Coast after a short illness

His relatives have accused the school of negligence, insisting that no one paid attention to the boy when he fell ill in school

An 18-year-old student of the Ghana National College has sadly passed away. Theophilus Ansah reportedly died after a short illness in school.

Narrating the sad events leading to the demise of the young boy, one of his relatives at a press conference said on Thursday, June 28, 2024, Theophilus called home to inform his mum that he was ill.

Theophilus Ansah, a final-year student of Ghana National College, died after a short illness. Image source: Ghana National College

Source: Facebook

His mum advised him to report to the infirmary, but upon reaching there, no one was at post. She then sent money through a man in the school, asked him to get some medicine for the boy and send him home.

They got the medication, but the boy insisted he had an exam the following Monday, so he could not come home. His mum agreed and allowed him to stay for the paper.

Later on Monday, after their exam, a friend of the boy called his family to inform him that Theophilus had vomited throughout their paper, and no supervisor or teacher attended to him.

His mum then asked the friend to report the incident to the Housemaster and send Theophilus to the hospital, which he did.

For three days, no teacher or school authority visited the boy or called to find out how he was doing. Sadly, he passed away at the hospital.

Following these events, the family has accused the school of negligence and is calling for justice for their beloved.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Theophilus' demise

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken. While some acknowledged this was a common incident in Ghanaian senior high schools, others called for justice for the young man.

@KWESINYARKO24 wrote:

"Where were his friends during the exam , when he was vomiting?? U can’t blame the house master if he has not received any news from the guys frnd until he was admitted."

@justtcave wrote:

"I think this is the second incident in just 7months and it’s not being talked about enough."

@critic_sparrow wrote:

"2011-2014. APAM SHS ; HOUSE 5. Mr Victor .. will never do this. He will check on you .. take you to the Hospital, Cook for you, make sure everything is fine … After you are well, he will even come and check on you in your Dorm for like a week . God bless him."

@kicks_planet2 wrote:

"Accra academy tried same thing on me the security man and the hall master all get ein own."

@critic_sparrow wrote:

"Ebi like the Aburi SHS nor serve any lessons to GNC."

@paulboa09762300 wrote:

"Been through this i think its common but thank God who preserved us."

First-Year Aburi Girls student dies after complaining of severe stomach pains

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School has died after complaining of stomach pains.

Some of her schoolmates in the dormitory reportedly took care of the student.

She died on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital and will undergo an autopsy.

Source: YEN.com.gh