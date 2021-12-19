Ghanaian professional teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, has been relieved of his duties by the Ghana Education Service (GES)

He was sacked for alleged misconduct and can no longer teach in the public sector

He took to Facebook to announce the development regarding his teaching career

Ghanaian professional teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, known popularly as Teacher Kwadwo, has been sacked from his teaching role by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

In a letter to the outspoken teacher, the GES noted that he can no longer teach in the public sector because of misconduct, Pulse Ghana reports.

Teacher Kwadwo, also a comedian who seemed unperturbed by the dismissal, took to social media to disclose the development regarding his teaching career.

Announcing his dismissal

''Okay, so for some “PROFESSIONAL” reasons I can’t post the content of the letter here but all that is in the letter is that my District Education Office through Ghana Education Service says that, they have sacked me,'' he wrote.

Set to fight the decision

He described the reasons for his dismissal as ''funny'' as he warned of a protracted battle between himself and the GES.

''Their reasons are very funny. This is going to be the fir-ever TEACHER vs GES fîght in the history of Ghana Education. Y’all relax because it will be all over the news soon and y’all will know the head and tail of it,'' he said.

Read his post below:

Teacher Kwadwo was summoned by GES

Meanwhile, before his dismissal, Teacher Kwadwo was summoned by GES for ‘professional misconduct.’ He faced the Akrofuom District Education Directorate on August 10, 2021, Pulse Ghana reported.

He has been one of the most outspoken educators in recent years, urging the GES to improve the country's educational system and condition of service for teachers.

