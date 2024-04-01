The 2023 overall best student of the KNUST College of Art and Built Environment has been celebrated for his exceptional academic prowess

Desmond Bantee received prestigious recognition from the Ghana Institute of Surveyors for graduating as the best student in Land Economy

Following his accolades, a post by Voice of KNUST on X has received massive reactions from netizens

Desmond Bantee, the 2023 overall best student of the College of Art and Built Environment, has been honoured by the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS).

The prodigy, who graduated with a cumulative weighted average (CWA) of 80.33, received recognition for emerging as the best student in Land Economy at the end of the KNUST 2022/2023 academic year.

KNUST College of Art and Built Environment's best student Desmond Bantee honoured by GhIS. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

The GhIS lauded Bantee's academic milestone and urged him to use his acquired academic skills to impact society positively.

''The Ghana Institution of Surveyors salutes your brilliant achievement,'' a portion of a statement on a certificate presented to him said.

Read the entire message below:

Netizens react to Desmond Bantee's academic milestone

A post by Voice of KNUST on X prompted reactions to Desmond Bantee's exceptional achievement.

@Sir_Kwofae was inspired:

Big inspiration.

