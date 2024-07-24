Kane Nana Francis was elected as the SRC president for KNUST during Wednesday's election

Kane pulled 8,890 votes, representing 44.92% of the total ballot cast, to defeat three other contenders

All things being equal, Kane Nana Francis is expected to take over from Yvonne Osei Adobea, as SRC president for the 2024/2025 academic calendar

Kane Nana Francis was elected as President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the forthcoming academic year.

The KNUST SRC presidential election was keenly contested by four candidates, but at the end of the polls on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Kane Nana Francis emerged as the winner, pulling a total vote of 8,890.

Kane Nana Francis. the newly elected KNUST SRC president for the 2024/2025 academic year

Barring any unforeseen situation, Kane Nana Francis will be sworn in as the SRC President, to lead the student body for the 2024/2025 academic year.

During the electioneering period, several promises were made by the aspirants, however, Kane Nana Francis' policies seemed to have resonated well with the students.

Among his many promises, Kane Nana Francis said if elected, he would ensure that the students have enough internet data bundles throughout his tenure as president.

Kane's first attempt at the SRC presidency

This is the second time that the newly elected KNUST SRC president has contested the election.

Kane was one of five candidates who vied for the SRC election in the 2023/2024 academic calendar.

He lost that election to Yvonne Osei Adobea, who was elected as the first female SRC president of the KNUST.

In his concession speech, Kane said the defeat he suffered was only a stepping stone to his student activism career on the KNUST campus.

"I do not see this election as a defeat, but as a stepping stone towards greater things. I will take the lessons learned from this experience, the strength gained from your support, and the wisdom of our university's community to come back stronger than ever," he wrote in the concession speech.

True to his words, Kane Nana Francis bounced back stronger to win the KNUST SRC elections one year after losing to the current president, Yvonne Osei Adobea.

Prominent candidates withdraw from the race

Earlier, on the eve of the elections, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the prominent contenders for the SRC elections pulled out of the upcoming elections

Patrick Appiah Kyei, a prominent contender, announced his withdrawal from the KNUST SRC election on Wednesday, July 23, 2024.

He did not disclose his reason for quitting the race; however, he declared that he wanted to merge camps with Kane Nana Francis.

