Miss Malaika 2019 finalist Juliana Ofosuhene has graduated with a degree in Health Science from the University of Ghana

She has released five Instagram photos posing in her graduation regalia and a stunning flower-themed ensemble

Friends and loved ones impressed by her achievement have showered her with encomium under her post

Juliana Ofosuhene of 2019 Miss Malaika fame has graduated with her undergraduate degree in Health Science from the University of Ghana.

She took to her Instagram account to share impressive photos as she posed in her graduation robe and a gorgeous flower-themed ensemble.

Ofosuhene's look for the occasion consisted of long black hair extensions. She released five snaps on her social media.

Source: Instagram

She delivered the photos without a caption. In one of the Instagram shots, Ofosuhene posed with a loved one facing the camera. She beamed with smiles and a flawless face beat.

Friends and loved ones of the former beauty contestant have showered her with praises for the achievement. YEN.com.gh selected some of the best compliments below:

Phylis said:

''Congratulations beautiful.''

Ob_alma said:

''Congratulations beautiful ❤️.''

Nanaokyere added:

''Congratulations Ohemaa. Greatness awaits you. You’re blessed.''

Esi_the_queen said:

''Baby girl, congratulations.''

Zuh_gh commented:

''Congratulations please this year you didn’t do giveaways or we should wait small.''

Kimberlyyy replied:

''@zuh_gh wait small.''

Jude_victor5 said:

''Congratulations darling. You have a cute and charming smile.''

Emmanueonah noted:

''If I marry someone beautiful as you. I will have no reason to cheat on your gorgeous.''

Source: YEN.com.gh