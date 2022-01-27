A bevy of stunning Ghanaian ladies are turning heads on social media with their graduation photos

All of the ladies, apart from being extremely beautiful, also chalked enviable successes in academia

YEN.com.gh compiled the original posts from six of the ladies who are currently making waves

Graduation ceremonies were held in some of Ghana's top public universities over the past several weeks and some of the top highlights have been heaping massive reactions on social media.

Of notable mention is a bevy of absolutely good-looking ladies who were able to finish school with enviable grades.

Their photos and stories have since been making waves on social media and YEN.com.gh have compiled six of them for her cherished readers.

Beautiful Ghanaian graduates

Source: UGC

1. Nana Serwaa Quao MBChB, MGCS, MPH after she shared her graduation photos and posted:

Finally!! I am grateful to God and the lovely community of support l have. Indeed, there are no limits!!! #grateful #community.

2. Akosua Asieduaa Asare-Brewu went viral when she dropped breathtaking photos with the caption:

I’m thanking God for bagging my first degree in Earth Sciences! On to the next stage

3. Portia Gyamfuah Agyapong who is currently a Research and Teaching Assistant at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and technology caused stir when she posted her stunning pictures with the caption:

But they that wait upon the Lord...Congratulations to me! I made it!!! Bachelor of Arts degree in English bagged.

4. Yvonne Agyei who graduated with BSc. Land Economy popped eyes with awe-inspiring photos along with a breathtaking story.

"I remember when I got to see my WASSCE results and became worried. I wasn’t sure if I will be able to get the programme of my choice or not. Fast forward, I was blessed to be selected to read BSc. Land Economy," she narrated.

5. Priscilla Osei-Bonsu bagged MPhil in Clinical Psychology!

Her bedazzling pictures carried the caption:

Ready for the next phase Joseph Osafo best mentor and Supervisor! Grateful for your tutelage and support!

6. Rosemary Agbozo successfully completed four years of BSc. Computer engineering with a First Class Honors degree.

It has been an interesting journey and I am grateful to all who cheered me on. I am ready to do bigger things and go unto greater heights. HURRAY !!

Source: YEN.com.gh