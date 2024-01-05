The price list per student for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology-owned (KNUST) Wilkado Hostel has surfaced on social media

The Voice of KNUST shared details of the rooms available for freshmen in a post on X that has generated a massive buzz

While many netizens lamented about the price, others bemoaned the number of learners who have to share a room

In a post on Voice of KNUST, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the spaces available for freshmen included four in-one self-contained and six in-one self-contained rooms.

Price per student for Wilkado Hostel emerges as KNUST releases admissions list. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

Other available rooms include a two-in-one flat, a six-in-one flat, and an eight-in-one flat. Voice of KNUST posted details of the available rooms with the prices as seen in the post below:

Netizens react to the post by Voice of KNUST

While some indicated the rooms were expensive, others expressed concern about the number of people who have to occupy a room.

@I_Am_Winter asked:

What does 8 in 1 mean ?? Why would it be a dormitory?

@ChapKelvin said:

It’s a flat oo, it’s spacious.

@WAEC_OFFICIALGH lamented:

Full Senior high school boarding house system.

@BigpappyJay indicated:

3 and 4 in a room kraa we no Dey see am na 6 and 8 in a room them go steal them self’s Waa.

@kayb_00 posted:

3.5k to share a room with 8 people.

@davidkehl99 replied:

Ashock saf.

@albertgokah20 asked:

How did the price just shoot up like that?

@whyalwaysMESSii said:

8 in 1 why ebi dormitory.

Legon admissions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a social media user named Brew Acquah (@brew_achiever) took to social media to show off his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Acquah, who bagged two As in social studies and core mathematics, took to his X account to enquire whether he could secure admission with his results.

The management of the University of Ghana officially released the admission lists of students admitted to various programmes for the 2023/2024 academic year on its website.

KNUST 2023 admissions

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of netizens reacted to the enrolment announcement to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2023/2024 academic year.

While some applicants secured admissions to pursue their first-choice programmes, others were denied admittance for diverse reasons.

On X (formerly Twitter), some individuals denied admission into the university vented their spleens and expressed disappointment.

Source: YEN.com.gh