A social media user, Bernice Hodge, Esq, has become a lawyer in criminal law after passing the Bar

In a LinkedIn post, she recounted that it took her 495 hours of studying for the bar and two days of sitting for the bar

Hodge has motivated scores of LinkedIn users with her achievement as they celebrate her with congratulatory messages

After three years of law school, Bernice Hodge, Esq, has made herself proud by clocking a laudable milestone as she becomes a lawyer.

In a LinkedIn post, the young lady celebrates the achievement and significant stage in her life as she recalled the journey.

Besides committing years to her studies in law school, Hodge recounted that she put in 495 hours of swotting for the bar. And, it has paid off.

The journey

''After three years of law school, 495 hours of studying for the bar (yes, I counted lol), and two days of sitting for the bar. I am a lawyer,'' she said.

Hodge, who studied criminal law, indicated that she did not achieve the milestone on a silver platter.

''I have come a long way to make it here, and I have to thank God that I made it here! Today, I’m joining the 2% of Black women attorneys in the U.S. baby,'' she added.

Hodge's account has inspired internet surfers, gaining more than 6.5,000 reactions and over 6,000 comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the compliments below:

Reactions

Michelle Lee wrote:

''You go girl! Congratulations sister.''

Tonia Spight-Sokoya said:

''Outstanding!! Congratulations, Bernice!! Continous Blessings and wishes to you!! All the Best in all your endeavors!''

Wendy Fletcher commented:

''Congratulations to you Bernice! May you continue to achieve every goal you set for yourself!''

Bernice Hodge, Esq replied:

''Thank you!''

Jorie Jones said:

''Congratulations ! That’s awesome! Hard work pays off!''

