A dedicated graduate stood in front of her families hut and declared that she now wanted to build a house for her family, which has inspired peeps

The image has sparked a bit of debate online on whether graduating from university brings about success

Most peeps had nothing but positivity to share, with many congratulating her on her achievement

A happy and proud graduate standing in front of her family's hut inspired South Africans by saying that she would build her family a new home.

A tertiary qualification holder said she would build a new house for her family, which motivated many netizens. Images: Squad Magazine/ Facebook, Petri Oeschger/ Getty Images

Squad Magazine uploaded the snap in a Facebook post that was accompanied by this happy and inspirational quote:

"Mama, I made it... Now I can afford to build a proper house for my family."

The post in question has sparked a debate in the comment section about how hard it is for graduates to find jobs. The difficulty of finding employment after graduation is no understatement, as most South African youth are unemployed.

The details of her qualification aren't quite clear regarding the proud graduate, but what she wants to accomplish for her family is nothing short but wonderful.

Netizens applauded her, while others suggested she shouldn't count her chickens before they hatch. Check out the responses below:

Butho Vuthela updates said:

"Thank you for remembering where you are coming from nkosazana, keep it up ❤️❤️"

Victor Mgidi mentioned:

"This is so wrong. A gown does not help you to gain financial freedom."

Kedibone Lenah Malope shared:

"Education is a key to success no matter how long it takes... May your dreams come true, I wish you all the best in life."

Florence Modisha posted:

"God bless you sesi. Your faith in God will change things. Trust God all the time, and God will open doors for you."

Dawn Botha commented:

"I love this pic. God brought you this far, watch out... The best is yet to come !"

Ti Mdz said:

"I Am so inspired, great work black child "

Khumo Wa Moshate mentioned:

"It doesn't matter where you come from if it's your time it is your time, congratulations "

Sylvia Mavela shared:

"I wish you all the best build it, my love."

