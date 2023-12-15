WASSCE 2023: Ghanaian Girl Rants Over Delay In Releasing Results, Calls Out WAEC In Video
- A video of a girl expressing her displeasure over the 2023 WASCCE results has gone viral
- The girl in a video urged the examination body to release the results because the delay is negatively affecting them
- Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video also shared varied opinions on her concerns
A Ghanaian girl who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has taken to social media to express unhappiness regarding the results.
A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the girl @veena_rina confessing that she and her others who sat for the exams are not happy with the delay in releasing the results.
She admitted that the delay really burdens them because they are eager to see their results and know their stance.
She has therefore admonished WAEC to be expedite action in whatever they are doing and release the results.
The 49-second video had raked in over 2000 likes and 170 comments at the time of writing the results.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the vide0 also shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the young lady
G I L B E R T wrote:
i was told they passed all of us... then later change the marking schemes. so im sure they are remarking it
Adepa indicated:
my sister is not easy ooo They should release it ,so we can know our stand arhh
cheréine added:
Chill. That's how Waec is,they will make you feel uneasy and keep you waiting.This feeling go reach everyone.Keep quiet and suffer
jipjay wrote:
don't worry, will be out soon still working on that
Source: YEN.com.gh