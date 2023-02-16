The vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned a state-of-the-art National Children's Library and a mobile library on February 15

The vice president disclosed that the two-storey library was funded by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility

The ultramodern children's library comes with a playground, a bookshop and a computer lab, among others

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the National Children’s Library at a plush event in Accra on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The vice president also commissioned a Mobile Library filled with over 1,000 books on the same day, and pledged to work constantly to close Ghana's current learning poverty gap and make the country a "learning nation".

"The two-storey Library, constructed by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility plans, is the 115th Public Library in Ghana and the 13th in Greater Accra Region," the vice president posted on Facebook.

The ultramodern National Children's Library has an early childhood section, a children’s library, a playroom and an indoor playground.

The facility also has an electronic library section, books, stationery and gift shops as well as old and new books stores.

According to the vice president, the new library facility adds to the many that the current government has built since coming to office in 2017.

Dr Bawumia said the Nana Akufo-Addo government has raised the number of public libraries across the country from 61 to 115 since 2017.

