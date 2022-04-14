A social media user with the Twitter name AdoreTC will soon become a first-generation lawyer in her family

She has splashed stunning pre-graduation photos donning different outfits, including her graduation regalia to celebrate the accomplishment

Her trailblazing achievement has inspired several netizens as many headed to her Twitter post to react

Social media user AdoreTC will soon become a first-generation law graduate in her family, and she can't wait to celebrate the accomplishment.

Besides her hard work, she is proud of the milestone because people doubted her ways and wanted her to change.

According to her, being herself is what enabled her to break the glass ceiling in her family.

Making history in her family

In a Twitter post to celebrate her achievement, she wrote:

''I graduate in three weeks. They told me I needed to change, but being me is what got me to where I am.

''First-generation graduate and did it in four! First-generation law school student, attending the #2 law school in Michigan with full tuition in the fall! It ain’t on me, it’s in me!'' she said.

Several people following her on social media have reacted to her Twitter post.

See her post below:

