Nana Akufo-Addo and Sarah Adwoa Safo have been seen together in a photo during the inauguration the Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School on February 14

The president and the Dome-Kwabenya MP have had a falling out over the MP's long absence from Parliament and her former post as minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

In photos shared on Facebook, Sarah Adwoa Safo can be seen flanking the president on his left as he cut a ribbon to launch the model school

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been captured in a photo together with Sarah Adwoa Safo inaugurating an ultramodern kindergarten at Dome-Kwabenya.

The sighting of the president and the Dome-Kwabenya MP inaugurating and handing over the Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, is interesting because of issues between the two in the recent past.

President was compelled to fire Adwoa Safo from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection after her absence from the country and her job for over 12 months.

Adwoa Safo (R) was present at the inaugration of the Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School because she is the MP for the area. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker also flouted standing orders of Parliament on absenteeism, prompting a motion to kick her out of the Legislature too. That process remains inconclusive and she still is a lawmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Although the MP explained in interviews from the States that she was taking care of her family in the United States, many Ghanaians and even some members of her party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), thought differently.

They felt she her absence was deliberate and in response to the president's decision to overturn her decision to fire someone.

People close to the Presidency have said Nana Akufo-Addo was very unhappy with the MP for her baffling long absence.

Sarah Adwoa Safo eventually returned to Ghana in late 2022 to take up her seat and responsibilities in Parliament.

At the inauguration and handing over event on February 14, Sarah Adwoa Safo can be seen flanking the president on the left as the president cut a symbolic ribbon to signify the opening of the ultramodern school.

The Dome-Kwabenya Early Childhood Learning Centre

The early childhood learning centre at Dome-Kwabenya was constructed by BSW International for the Ghana Education Service.

The school is one of the 160 completed kindergarten blocks across the country, the president said on Facebook.

He said the plan is to build 350 schools in total and renovate several dilapidated KG blocks.

"Government will continue to take the education of millions of Ghanaian children seriously. We will continue to invest in education, and help secure our country’s future, for these interventions are geared towards the growth and development of Ghana," the president posted.

Adwoa Safo storms NPP’s Asylum Down headquarters

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the embattled Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, stormed the NPP’s Asylum Down Headquarters.

Sarah Adwoa Safo said in a spirit of candour and conciliation she decided to pay a visit to the newly elected National executives.

Adwoa Safo incurred the wrath of the party after her long continuous unexplained absence from her parliamentary duties.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh