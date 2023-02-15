NPP deputy communications director Ernest Owusu Bempah has said despite the debilitating economic challenges, the NPP will retain power in 2024

He told journalists during a brief engagement on February 15, 2023, that the NPP was just unlucky to be hit by the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19

He wants Ghanaians to be patient with the government as it works to improve the economic situation

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A spokesperson for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has tipped the party to retain power in 2024 despite the public uproar over the current economic crisis.

Ernest Owusu Bempah, a deputy communications director of the NPP, told the media during a brief engagement on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, that until the outbreak of Covid-19, the economy was performing incredibly well.

“During the Mahama administration, Ghana’s economy was running at a 3% growth rate. Under the NPP before Covid-19, it was doing 8%, that tells you how we managed the economy better than the NDC," he said.

Ernest Owusu Bempah (L) has said the NPP is winning the next elections despite the economic challenges. Source: Facebook/@newpatrioticpartyghana

Source: UGC

He urged Ghanaians to be patient with the government because it was working to address the current economic crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana's economic crisis caused by reckless spending by Akufo-Addo-led government

Meanwhile, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has blamed what he calls reckless spending by the current administration for the economic crisis.

Isaac Adongo has blamed the current challenges on the Akufo-Addo administration's deceptive move to give out huge sums of cash to its appointees during the pandemic in the guise of "cushioning Ghanaians".

"The levels of expenditure that we incurred were so huge that they were not informed by the problem that we were addressing,” the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee told Citi News.

Akufo-Addo hopeful God will bring Ghana out of economic crisis

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that president Akufo-Addo said he remains hopeful that "Almighty God" will bless his efforts to revive Ghana's troubled economy.

Speaking at an event organised by the Anglican Church on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the president said he was introducing policies that can return Ghana's economy to the three years before Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The president also commended the Anglican Church for preaching love and cheerful giving.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh