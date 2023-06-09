Students of the Association International School (AIS) have organised their annual leavers’ dinner

A video from the dinner shows glam, riches and class from students who arrived at the venue

The video on Instagram shows students entering the venue in pairs, cheering each other and having fun through the night

Association International School, which can be classified as one of the most prestigious schools in Ghana, has held its annual leavers’ dinner.

The leavers’ dinner, which is held before the school’s graduation ceremony, is part of ceremonies of the calendar to allow final-year students to mingle and have fun before they go their separate ways.

Final year students of association, as they popularly called, came out dressed in their best, showing wealth and class.

At the leavers' dinner, the final year students were happy and enjoyed themselves Photo credit: @associationint.school

Source: Instagram

A video on the AIS Instagram page showed the students walking into the venue in pairs; mainly a male and a female.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Most of the boys were in fine suits, while the girls wore evening gowns with beautiful hairdos and makeup to match the dresses.

Watch the video below:

GIS students organise prom; leaves Ghanaians talking

Students of GIS for several years have been exhibiting their riches and glam by organising prom every year.

Each year, the prom organised by GIS becomes the talk of town, and the 2022 prom was no different.

The videos and pictures that were on social media left many Ghanaians wondering which part of Ghana the students of GIS live in.

Young Ghanaian teacher dances with students in class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a Ghanaian teacher dancing with her pupils in class had gone viral.

In the video, the teacher was standing in front of the class with her hands wrapped around two students.

The teacher danced to Lucky Mensah's famous tune Bottom Of My Heart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh