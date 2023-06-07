De Bakers King, the startup of a young Ghanaian man who has been breaking the internet with his complex cake designs, has turned 3

Amenyo, the talented CEO, is set to give away a detailed pastry worth GH¢8k to one of his lucky followers

The CEO tells YEN.com.gh that in only 3 years, he won an international award, trained 5 other bakers who are now established, among others

Amenyo, a talented Ghanaian baker whose works have been going viral on social media due to their complexity and intricacy, is set to do a massive giveaway to mark the third anniversary of his brand.

Bakers King, as the three-year-old startup is called, will reward a lucky follower with a free luxury wedding cake which is worth GH¢8,000.

On the official Instagram handle of De Bakers King, it is indicated that the only requirement needed to participate in the giveaway is to like the post, tag a few friends and share it.

The biggest successes De Bakers King chalked in his first three years

After baking for only three years, Amenyo, the CEO of De Bakers King, tells YEN.com.gh that his milestones have been breathtaking, which includes changing a narrative about baking in Ghana.

"Within 3 years of just operating, I was able to achieve some popularity within this short period. Also, I’m happy to have changed the narrative about Ghanaian bakers not being creative by putting up stunning artistic cakes for every event," he indicated.

That was not all. Amenyo also trained a number of people who have become CEOs of their own brands and won international recognition too. In his words:

I introduced castle wedding cakes to the Ghanaian cake industry and more. I have done some destination weddings in Liberia and Nigeria, respectively. Have won an international award from top bakers Nigeria as the outstanding male baker of the Year 2022. I provided free cake training for 5 people at no cost which they have established themselves and started doing something for themselves

See the giveaway post below:

A viral umbrella cake produced by De Bakers King

Previously, Amenyo produced a stunning cake that generated discussion online.

The cake appeared to be in the shape of an egg in the video, which was posted on the company's official Instagram account.

However, with the push of a single button, the cake gradually opened out into the shape of an umbrella.

