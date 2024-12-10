The release of the 2024 WASSCE results is being held up by GH¢118,000,000 the Ministry of Education owes WAEC

WAEC needs the funds to repair the faulty scanners and continue with the scanning process and other post-examination activities.

The council initially planned to release the WASSCE results between December 9 and December 15

The release of the 2024 WASSCE results is being held up by GH¢118,000,000 the Ministry of Education owes WAEC.

WAEC needs the funds to repair the faulty scanners and continue with the scanning process and other post-examination activities.

WAEC the WASSCE results are being delayed by a GH¢118 government debt

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the council urged the Ministry of Education for the release of outstanding funds.

It also noted that successfully completed the marking of essays and practical components of the WASSCE.

The scanning of objective cards was scheduled for November 1 to November 30, 2024.

WAEC stressed that the delay in receiving the funds is holding up the final stages of the marking process, which in turn is affecting the release of results.

In August this year, the government released GH¢50 million to the WAEC to administer the BECE and WASSCE exams.

WAEC has previously warned that the WASSCE results were likely to be delayed because the government had not provided them with the necessary additional funds

The WAEC initially planned to release the WASSCE results between December 9 and December 15, but this will likely change.

The 2024 WASSCE group consisted of 460,611 candidates made up of 212,954 male and 247,657 female students.

In August this year, the government released GH¢50 million to WAEC for the BECE.

Similar concerns over the marking of BECE scripts

YEN.com.gh reported that the minority caucus raised similar concerns in Parliament about the marking of the 2024 BECE scripts.

As of June, the government owed GH¢300 million for services provided over the last two years.

The 2024 BECE was reported to be in doubt until the WAEC confirmed the receipt of about GH¢47.13 million from the government.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh