Senior high school is the middle educational level between junior high school and college. Senior high schools in Ghana are grouped into four categories, A, B, C, and D. Category A schools are considered the best, followed by B, C, and D. Choose the best Category B schools in Greater Accra region if you miss a slot in the Category A schools.

Junior high school is more generalized because learners study the same subjects, while senior high school is more individualized. Students in SHS have more work and projects in preparation for college. Many Ghanaian students make it to the best universities in the country and abroad, regardless of their senior highs schools category.

What are the Category B schools in Ghana?

The Ghana Education Service (GES) added and categorized all pure Technical/ Vocational Institutes (TVIs) into Category A, B, and C. Therefore, all pure TVIs are now on the same level as Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) and Senior High schools (SHS).

The Greater Accra category B schools offer quality education and have excellent infrastructures. Candidates take the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in their final year of SHS education.

A school's overall results determine the category it belongs to. Hence, an institution can drop or rise from A, B, C to D, depending on its performance.

Category A schools are the best, but that does not mean schools in lower categories are worse. Some category B schools perform well, if not better than some category A schools. The A status is awarded to a few schools; hence some B schools with excellent performance may miss out.

List of Category B schools in Greater Accra region in 2022

The Greater Accra region is among the smallest regions of Ghana but has enough schools like the other regions. The region's institutions attract students from other regions because of incredible academic results. Therefore, consider sending your child to category B SHS in Greater Accra.

CATEGORY B SCHOOLS LOCATION IN THE GREATER ACCRA REGION Ada Senior High Ada- Foah Odorgonno Senior High Awoshie Ghanata Senior High Dodowa Labone Senior High Labone Nungua Senior High Nungua Ningo Senior High Technical Old Ningo Chemu Senior High Technical Tema Community 4 Our Lady of Mercy Senior High Tema Community 4 St. John's Grammar Senior High Achimota West Africa Senior High Adanta St. Margaret Mary Senior High Technical Dansoman Wesley Grammar Senior High Dansoman Sacred Heart Technical Institute James Town Accra Senior High Asylum Down

What are the Category B mixed schools in Ghana?

When most junior high school students achieve high grades in an academic year, some miss spots in Category A schools due to limited capacity. Therefore, the government encourages students with excellent performance who miss admission in Category A schools to apply for Category B mixed schools.

Category B schools in Greater Accra region foster a healthy and positive competition among learners and perform as well as Category A schools. There are many Category B mixed schools in Ghana, and most parents send their children to public boarding schools.

For parents who do not want their children in boarding schools, select Category B mixed schools in Greater Accra region that have both day and boarding programs or are exclusively day schools.

CATEGORY B MIXED SCHOOLS STATUS Accra Senior High Day Ada Senior High Day & Boarding Chemu SHTS Day Ghanata Senior High Day & Boarding Labone Senior High Day & Boarding Ningo Senior High Day & Boarding Nungua Senior High Day & Boarding Odorgonno Senior High Day & Boarding Our Lady of Mercy SHS Day Prampram Senior High Day & Boarding St. John's Grammar SHS Day & Boarding St. Margaret Mary SHTS Day Wesley Grammar SHS Day & Boarding West Africa Senior High Day

Which schools are in Category B in Accra?

Category B schools in Greater Accra region in 2022 include:

Accra Senior High

Ada Senior High

Chemu SHTS

Ghanata Senior High

Labone Senior High

Ningo Senior High

Nungua Senior High

Odorgonno Senior High

Our Lady of Mercy SHS

Prampram Senior High

St. John's Grammar SHS

St. Margaret Mary SHTS

Wesley Grammar SHS

Sacred Heart Technical Institute

Category B schools in Greater Accra region are some of the best learning institutions in the country. Besides posting incredible academic performance, they build children's talents through extra-curriculum activities.

