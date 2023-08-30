A former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) candidate, Cynthia Makafui Baragbor, has gained admittance into Amherst College

The Ketasco prodigy, who earned 8As in the 2022 WASSCE, also received a yearly scholarship of $93,000 to pursue a pre-medical track in the US school

The milestone followed a story by YEN.com.gh about Baragbor's need for financial assistance to achieve her quest for a career in the medical field

Cynthia Makafui Baragbor, a 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) participant, has earned admission into Amherst College in the US with a yearly scholarship of $93,000.

The prodigy was part of the team that represented her alma mater, Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), in the year's NSMQ. She emerged in the top 1% in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) when she graduated with 8As.

Former KETASCO NSMQ backup Cynthia Baragbor earns admission into US school with $93,000 in scholarship. Photo credit: Cynthia Makafui Baragbor/LinkedIn.

Baragbor recalls her journey

Reflecting on her extraordinary journey in a LinkedIn post, Baragbor remembered her stormy path to her recent academic accomplishment.

''Growing up in Aflao, there were times when certain odds were stacked against me. I knew life was not always a bed of roses,'' she said.

Despite the childhood and teenhood difficulties, she was determined to navigate the challenges and shatter them.

''These situations triggered me to strive for something greater, which helped me prevent my dreams from being stifled,'' she added.

Baragbor's resilience and hard work paid off after graduating from senior high school. Her journey to earning tertiary education was made quite more accessible when life connected her with benevolent individuals who believed in ''the power of education.''

Her applications to several schools in the US with the help of Afex Hub Limited yielded positive results.

''I was accepted into three prestigious universities: Amherst College, Cornell University, and Oberlin College of Arts and Sciences,'' she said.

Baragbor is heading to Amherst College to embark on a pre-medical track on a full-time scholarship. Congrats. YEN.com.gh wishes you well.

Ghanaian teen with 8As in WASSCE appeals for help to study medicine

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Baragbor Cynthia Makafui Abla, a brilliant Ghanaian lady who obtained eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), appealed for help.

The teen, who desired a career in the medical field, nearly had to put her dream on hold due to financial constraints.

The native of Duta in the Volta Region of Ghana studied Science and bagged As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

