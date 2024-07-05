Charles Frimpong, a student at KNUST has designed a mobile application for booking hostels

He said the app will ease the burden of students in finding accommodation just by the press of a button

He also disclosed that the Golden App will only be available to students of KNUST for the time being with plans to extend it to the rest of the universities in Ghana

A student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Charles Frimpong has achieved a remarkable feat by putting his knowledge to good use.

Charles Frimpong has developed a mobile application which would help ease the hustle that his schoolmates go through every year in search of accommodation.

Charles Frimpong, the KNUST student who designed the mobile app Photo credit: @goldenface204/TikTok

Taking to TikTok to create awareness for his design, Charles Frimpong said the mobile application would aid students book hostels with ease, with just a touch of a button in the comfort of their homes even before stepping foot on campus.

The application, according to the KNUST student, is called the "Golden App, adding that it will be launched in August 2024.

He disclosed that the Golden App will be rolled out in phases, starting from the KNUST with plans to expand it to the other universities in due course.

'This is an app for the booking of hostels. We are starting bit by bit, so I would like to start from KNUST. God willing next year, we will extend it to the rest of the universities in Ghana. Hopefully, we might move from here to maybe another country," he said.

In the said TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Charles Frimpong also appealed to Ghanaians to support his app by downloading it on the Play Store or Apple Store.

" I made this video to create awareness. A lot of you Ghanaians don't really have the idea of supporting your fellow Ghanaians when it comes to something that would lead us positively but then please and please, I urged you all to download the Golden App," he appealed.

Positive feedback from netizens

Charles Frimpong's video received positive feedback from netizens who seemed impressed with his creative prowess.

@Bright Osei Yeboah said:

"You are a creative no doubt but you need to build the communication aspect as well. Wishing you the best of luck."

Charles Frimpong (@Goldenface) replied

"Thanks brother."

@HilleyRoyal Hair also said:

"Hey champ, well done! Get in touch with hotels and guesthouses and add them up. It would help a lot too."

@mohdi commented:

"kudos to you..Talk more about your app and what makes it better than the competition. I'm proud of you."

KNUST third-year student designs a delivery service app

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a KNUST student is trending after it was announced that he had designed a delivery service app.

Abdul Latif is currently a third-year Business Information Technology student at KNUST.

Social media users have celebrated the young man for being innovative in trying to solve societal problems.

