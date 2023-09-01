A Ghanaian woman called Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council

In a message on Instagram, Angela said she was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Council and write her first paper

The group is made up of internationally acclaimed Senior Information Officers, CTOs, and technology executives

The National Digital Transformation Lead, Africa for Microsoft, has made it into the Forbes Technology Council.

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh joins the group made up of world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

A review committee chose Angela based on the breadth and variety of her experience. Acceptance requirements include a track record of positively influencing business growth indicators as well as accolades and personal and professional accomplishments.

A photo collage of Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh Photo credit: @therealangela_k Source: Instagram

Angela has access to a range of special possibilities as a member of the Council that are intended to help her achieve her highest level of professional impact. In a confidential forum, she will interact and work together with other reputable leaders.

Additionally, Angela will have the chance to contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts and share her professional thoughts in unique articles published on Forbes.com.

The Forbes Technology Council is for senior executives at technology companies and senior technology executives at non-technology companies with over $1 million in funding or annual revenue.

In response, Angela said she was grateful for the honor and would contribute as expected of her. She shared her joy on Instagram.

"What a good way to start the month of September. Thank you to @forbes_councils for this big honour. I am looking forward to publishing my first paper on digital transformation in Africa on Forbes.com. To all of you reading this.... it's my prayer that you tap into this favour, and may September be your best month ever. If you agree, give me an amen!"

