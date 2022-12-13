A brilliant Ghanaian teenager who obtained eight As in the 2022 WASSCE needs help to further her education

Baragbor Cynthia Makafui Abla studied Science and wants to pursue Medicine at the university

Sylvia Esi Awuye shared Abla's stellar results on Facebook to appeal for help for the teenager, which garnered reactions

Baragbor Cynthia Makafui Abla, a brilliant Ghanaian lady who obtained eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), needs help.

The teenager desires a career in the medical field but may have to put her dream on hold due to financial constraints.

What Baragbor Cynthia Makafui Abla studied in senior high school

The native of Duta in the Volta Region of Ghana studied Science and bagged As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Baragbor Cynthia Makafui Abla's WASSCE results.

Appealing for help for Baragbor Cynthia Makafui Abla

According to Sylvia Esi Awuye on Facebook, Abla has purchased forms from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana, Legon, to further her education but is also seeking help to study abroad.

''It's her dream to become a Medical doctor. To support or enquire more get in touch with her Elder brother Atisu Jerome Christopher at 0249224509/0244672353 or her teacher Foga Nukunu,'' portions of the post read.

Scores of netizens took to the comment section to react after the post surfaced. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

A screenshot of Sylvia Esi Awuye's post on Facebook.

Baragbor Cynthia Makafui Abla's WASSCE results.

How netizens reacted on social media

Martin Selali Dogbey commented:

She is brilliant, but Sylvia you can't say that she is from Duta, you must qualify Duta with Aflao for those who are not indigenes of the area to buy into your story.

Gilbert Korbla Keklie posted:

Please, drop the admission letter as soon as it's available. Congratulations!

Francis Edem Kudzeanyi reacted:

Wow wow wow. Congratulations to her.

Schalom Bernadette said:

Congrats girl...✌️✌️✌️JJ our baby girl is the best

Chester Kanu commented:

Congratulations to her. She made us proud.

WASSCE Student: Needy Ghanaian With 7As Appeals For Help To Study Law In University.

In other news about WASSCE, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that William Afful Bamfo, a brilliant but needy alumnus of Kwanyako Senior High Technical School, emerged as the Overall Best Student for the year 2022.

The prodigy with a General Arts background passed his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with distinction. He earned As in seven subjects and C4 in the English Language.

