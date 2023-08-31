A Ghanaian man, Evan Eghan, has earned a Chevening Scholarship for his Master of Science in Marketing with Festival and Event Management degree

He's heading to Edinburgh Napier University, a public learning institution in Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom

Eghan announced his academic breakthrough on Facebook, which sparked a series of positive online reactions

A Ghanaian man, Evan Eghan, has been awarded a Chevening Scholarship for his Master of Science in Marketing with Festival and Event Management degree in the United Kingdom.

The Founder/Executive Director at Accra Indie Filmfest (AiF) is heading to Edinburgh Napier University to pursue his master's degree.

Ghanaian man awarded Chevening Scholarship for his master's in UK university. Photo credit: Evan Eghan.

Source: Facebook

Dream come true

He made the achievement public in a heartwarming Facebook post, saying it was a dream come true.

"This journey has been a dream come true, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to further my education in a field that captivates my heart and soul," he said.

Eghan thanked the Chevening Awards (FCDO) and the UK in Ghana for recognising his potential and supporting his dreams.

"Edinburgh Napier University's renowned program MSc. Marketing with Festival and Event Management is the perfect opportunity for me to gain in-depth knowledge, develop vital skills, and collaborate with like-minded individuals who share my enthusiasm for creating unforgettable experiences through the power of film.''

The young business owner said he was excited to immerse himself in a diverse learning environment and engage with industry experts who will shape his perspective and enrich his understanding of the field to help grow his company.

Since announcing his achievement on social media, people have been posting congratulations.

Read his full post here.

Ghanaians have reacted to Evan Eghan's accomplishment

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh