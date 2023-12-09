Global site navigation

GES Probes O'Reilly Headmistress Over Alleged Collection Of Money During Admissions Of SHS1
Education

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • The headmistress of O'Reilly Senior High School, Nadia Lartechoe Annan, has been directed to step aside
  • Annan is being probed for the alleged unauthorised collection of money during the admission process
  • The directive to her was issued in a letter dated December 6, 2023, and cited a violation of the school's Code of Conduct

The headmistress of O'Reilly Senior High School is under investigation after allegedly collecting money from students during the admission process.

The headmistress, Nadia Lartechoe Annan, has been directed to step aside pending an investigation into the allegations.

GES Probes O'Reilly Headmistress
Nadia Lartechoe Annan. Source: UGC/Graphic Online
Source: UGC

She is said to have violated the school's Code of Conduct.

The action at O'Reilly Senior High School follows moves by the GES to ensure compliance with established guidelines and regulations in the admission process.

GES introduces harmonised prospectus

The GES introduced a harmonised prospectus for SHS students.

The service is working to ensure schools do not ask students to bring any extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents.

GES chases unqualified BECE candidates

The GES was searching for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year.

The service has described such students as unqualified and has directed all school heads to reveal the students.

Source: YEN.com.gh

