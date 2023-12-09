The headmistress of O'Reilly Senior High School, Nadia Lartechoe Annan, has been directed to step aside

Annan is being probed for the alleged unauthorised collection of money during the admission process

The directive to her was issued in a letter dated December 6, 2023, and cited a violation of the school's Code of Conduct

The headmistress of O'Reilly Senior High School is under investigation after allegedly collecting money from students during the admission process.

The headmistress, Nadia Lartechoe Annan, has been directed to step aside pending an investigation into the allegations.

Nadia Lartechoe Annan.

Source: UGC

She is said to have violated the school's Code of Conduct.

The action at O'Reilly Senior High School follows moves by the GES to ensure compliance with established guidelines and regulations in the admission process.

YEN.com.gh reported that the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua was interdicted for selling unauthorised items to Form One students.

She has been directed to step aside for further investigation into the allegation.

The government has been working to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy.

GES introduces harmonised prospectus

The GES introduced a harmonised prospectus for SHS students.

The service is working to ensure schools do not ask students to bring any extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents.

GES chases unqualified BECE candidates

The GES was searching for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year.

The service has described such students as unqualified and has directed all school heads to reveal the students.

Graphic Online reported that the GES plans to scrutinise the attendance records of JHS students as part of its checks.

Source: YEN.com.gh