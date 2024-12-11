Karen Kane, a Ghanaian businesswoman, said she voted for the NDC and John Mahama in the 2024 elections

She cited her frustration with the ruling party, citing economic challenges, high interest rates, and other factors

Several netizens who saw her post shared stories of their own and expressed their opinions in the comments section

A Ghanaian businesswoman has explained why she voted against the incumbent government and chose John Mahama and the opposition.

Karen Kane, who owns a fashion business, said she was happy her vote helped the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win the 2024 elections.

Ghanaian Businesswoman Karen Kane explains why she campaigned and voted for John Mahama in the 2024 election. Photo credit: Karen Kane & jdmahama

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Karen Kane, the owner of Kash Boutique, said she campaigned and voted for the NDC because of her inbuilt anger since 2022, despite not knowing anyone in the new ruling party.

“Guys listen, when I borrowed money to fund my business 2 years ago eh, the interest was so high that at some point, I was paying an average of 30,000gh cedis every month. Yes - thirty thousand Ghana cedis oo out of my monthly sales. I was literally dying!”

She added that under the New Patriotic Party's Nana Akufo-Addo government, several businesses are only breaking even and making no profits.

“If the dollar was even stable, it would have helped us a bit. A lot of us are just selling and breaking even. Zero profits! I have never been so angry and enthusiastic about a movement like I am now and this is why you’re seeing me overdoing it.”

Netizens react to woman who voted Mahama

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Karen Kane’s Facebook post outlining why she voted for the NDC.

Abena Agyapoma Obeng-Mensah said:

“Truth ! And the way you dealt with those who insulted you 👌👌👌👌.”

Matilda Abruquah wrote:

“Thank you Karen Kane. Well done!”

Bridgitte Deffor said:

“Don't worry we will buy, you helped saved mother ghana in your own small way. It's only those of us in business will understand ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fafa Love wrote:

“Affliction shall not arise the 3rd time la..we have decided and we happy..kwen kwen🖤🤍❤💚our own Maha is back.”

Ekua Osam Koomson said:

only God can console me 😣”

EC declares John Mahama 2024 election winner

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electoral Commission had announced the results of Ghana's presidential election.

Electoral Commissioner Jean Mensah announced that John Mahama won the 2024 elections with 56.55% of the provisional vote.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia got 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61% of the ballots cast.

