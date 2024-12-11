Black Stars duo Inaki Williams and Alexander Djiku shared a moment together after their game in the Europa League

Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, scored a brace as the La Liga side defeated Fenerbahce in Turkey

The Ghana national team teammates are expected to return to the squad in March for the World Cup qualifiers

Inaki Williams caught up with Ghana teammate Alexander Djiku after the duo met in the Europa League.

The Black Stars striker, Williams, starred for Spanish side Athletic Bilbao as they defeated their Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the European competition.

Williams scored a first-half brace to ensure the La Lig side returned to Spain with an important victory.

Inaki Williams shares moment with Alexander Djiku after Athletic Bilbao beat Fenerbahce.

After the game, Williams and Djiku were spotted having a moment together in photos shared on social media.

The victory sends Athletic Bilbao to the top of the Europa League table, while Fenerbahce sits 15th after two defeats, two draws, and two wins in six matches.

Both players missed Ghana's final two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger but will be expected to rejoin the team for the World Cup qualifiers in March. Ghana will face Chad and Madagascar in their next international assignment.

Meanwhile, for the first time in 20 years, the four-time African champions failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Williams yet to convince Ghanaians

Despite his rich run of form for Athletic Bilbao, the 30-year-old forward is yet to convince Ghanaians whenever he wears the Black Stars jersey.

In 17 appearances for Ghana, Williams has netted only once for the Black Stars, per Trasfermarkt.

However, he has represented Ghana at both the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

Earlier this year, Williams went from AFCON disappointment to scoring in the Copa del Rey against Barcelona within 24 hours.

Williams performs new celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams and his brother Nico performed the 'griddy' dance after he scored in the game against Fenerbahce.

The striker opened the scoring after five minutes before sealing victory at the stroke of half-time.

Williams has now scored four goals in six matches in the Europa League.

