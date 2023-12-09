The Ghana Education Service has interdicted the headmistress of the Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua

The headteacher was interdicted for allegedly selling unauthorised items to Form One students reporting to the school

The headteacher, Patience Naki Mensah, was directed to step aside for further investigation into the allegation

The Ghana Education Service has interdicted a headteacher for selling unauthorised items to form one students.

Patience Naki Mensah, the Ghana Senior High School headmistress in Koforidua, was the headteacher interdicted.

Patience Naki Mensah is the headteacher in trouble. Source: Facebook/UTV

Source: Getty Images

The interdiction was announced in a press release signed and issued by the Eastern Regional Director of Education.

She has been directed to step aside for further investigation into the allegation.

The government has been working to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy.

Parents have in the past complained about being charged unauthored fees despite SHS being free.

GES introduces harmonised prospectus

The GES introduced a harmonised prospectus for SHS students.

The service is working to ensure schools do not ask students to bring any extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents.

GES chases unqualified BECE candidates

The GES was searching for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year.

The service has described such students as unqualified and has directed all school heads to reveal the students.

Graphic Online reported that the GES plans to scrutinise the attendance records of JHS students.

BECE sets gender record

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, more girls than boys sat for the BECE for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females, according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, comprising 57,973 males and 59,111 females.

The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 112,894 candidates, comprising 54,624 males and 58,270 females.

Source: YEN.com.gh