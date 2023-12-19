WASSCE 2023: Beautiful Ghanaian Girl Checks Results, Jubilates For Not Failing Maths
- A Ghanaian TikTok user expressed joy and gratitude after checking her WASSCE 2023 results and realising she did not fail mathematics
- She shared a video dancing to a gospel song to celebrate the achievement and other netizens congratulated her
- While she didn't specify her grades, the caption of the video conveyed her relief at not failing the subject
A young Ghanaian TikTok user, @melanie.abb, shared her excitement on social media after she checked her results and realised she did not fail mathematics.
The young girl shared a video where she was dancing to a gospel song to thank God for good results.
In the video she shared, @melanie.abb captioned it “As long as I didn’t fail in math.”
This possibly implies that she was content with her WASSCE 2023 results as long as she did not earn a below-average mark in maths.
Tyrone Marghuy: Video of moment Achimota Rasta student celebrated after checking WASSCE results trends
She did not readily state what she got in any of the subjects though.
She took to TikTok to show her joy and gratitude to God. Several netizens who saw her video congratulated her.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to the video
YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video @melanie.abb shared. Read them below.
@R.A.D said:
we have to meet in uni oo
@roro wrote:
My Christmas will be better
@Right Angle said:
Is like y’all thanking God
@Fanam wrote:
Y3da wo ase Awurade Onyankop)n
@Adwoa!!! said:
we thank God indeed
Curvy Ghanaian Girl Checks Results And Celebrates After Seeing She Had Passed
In a related development, a Ghanaian TikTok user named Princess, a former student of Aburi Girls Secondary School, celebrated passing her WASSCE 2023 exams in a viral video, expressing gratitude to God.
The video captured her energetic and jubilant reaction, resonating with viewers who congratulated her and shared their own experiences.
Source: YEN.com.gh