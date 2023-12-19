A Ghanaian TikTok user expressed joy and gratitude after checking her WASSCE 2023 results and realising she did not fail mathematics

She shared a video dancing to a gospel song to celebrate the achievement and other netizens congratulated her

While she didn't specify her grades, the caption of the video conveyed her relief at not failing the subject

A young Ghanaian TikTok user, @melanie.abb, shared her excitement on social media after she checked her results and realised she did not fail mathematics.

The young girl shared a video where she was dancing to a gospel song to thank God for good results.

In the video she shared, @melanie.abb captioned it “As long as I didn’t fail in math.”

TikToker dances after checking WASSCE 2023 results Photo credit: @melanie.abb Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

This possibly implies that she was content with her WASSCE 2023 results as long as she did not earn a below-average mark in maths.

She did not readily state what she got in any of the subjects though.

She took to TikTok to show her joy and gratitude to God. Several netizens who saw her video congratulated her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video @melanie.abb shared. Read them below.

@R.A.D said:

we have to meet in uni oo

@roro wrote:

My Christmas will be better

@Right Angle said:

Is like y’all thanking God

@Fanam wrote:

Y3da wo ase Awurade Onyankop)n

@Adwoa!!! said:

we thank God indeed

Curvy Ghanaian Girl Checks Results And Celebrates After Seeing She Had Passed

In a related development, a Ghanaian TikTok user named Princess, a former student of Aburi Girls Secondary School, celebrated passing her WASSCE 2023 exams in a viral video, expressing gratitude to God.

The video captured her energetic and jubilant reaction, resonating with viewers who congratulated her and shared their own experiences.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh