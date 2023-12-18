WAEC has released the 2023 Ghana-only WASSCE results, which is the best in four years

Heads of schools will receive login details to access candidate results available online

The results of 4,878 candidates are blocked due to unreturned learning materials, among others

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results for the 2023 Ghana Only Version of WASSCE for School Candidates.

According to a press statement dated December 18, 2023, schools' heads will receive login details to access their candidates' results.

This year's results mark a significant improvement, being the best in the last four years, as per the released performance statistics by WAEC. Candidates can also view their results online on the Council's website.

However, WAEC has blocked the results of 4,878 candidates who failed to return learning support materials provided by their schools. Affected candidates are instructed to contact their respective schools for resolution.

Stakeholders are warned about fraudulent schemes promising result upgrades for a fee.

In terms of figures, a total of 448,674 candidates, comprising 212,453 males and 236,221 females from 975 schools, participated in the examination.

This reflects a 5.8% increase from the 2022 entry figure of 422,883. Additionally, a minimal 0.75% (3,404 candidates) were reported absent from the examination.

