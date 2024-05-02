KNUST has taken tertiary education to the next level with the introduction of the premier Virtual Reality Studios

The institution announced the great news on X (former Twitter), where it indicated that the move is aimed at revolutionalising practical education

One of Ghana's prestigious universities, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has unveiled the premier Virtual Reality Studios in the country.

Announcing the great news in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the institution indicated that the move is aimed at revolutionising practical academic learning.

Photos from KNUST Virtual Reality Studio Source: Voice of KNUST

Source: Twitter

"KNUST has inaugurated Ghana's first-ever Virtual Reality Studios to improve practical Academic lessons," the tweet said.

This forms part of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson's agenda to promote the use of cutting-edge e-learning technologies, the post further indicated.

The facility includes a virtual reality space and ideation rooms which are open to all students of the university.

See the post below:

Netizens laud KNUST over the introduction of Virtual Reality Studio

Netizens, especially students of KNUST who saw the video were very impressed. They took to the comment section to laud the management of the school over the initiative.

@Erlich Bauchman wrote:

"Next sem parn dier ago sleep for there."

@Lamine_YamalFBC wrote:

"We’re exploring it right now."

@ebenezer_carson wrote:

"Wonderful."

@Asiedu Kwame Emmanuel wrote:

"The school."

@Abdul Lateef wrote:

"Where is it situated in school?"

@Markboata1 wrote:

"Great."

