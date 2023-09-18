A video of a lady sharing her testimony regarding how she passed her exams has warmed hearts online

A young Ghanaian lady has singled out Alpha Hour for praise after opening up on how the prayer podacast helped her passed her examination.

In the viral TikTok video, the excited young lady who gave her testimony amid smiles revealed that she failed a paper during her 2021 licensure exams.

"Some of my colleagues were laughing at me and some too called to console me"

Battling depression, she revealed that one of her friends introudced her to Alpha Hour, something that changed her life for the better.

"I was on Alpha hour at night and learning during the day time with only sobolo and meat pie all day becuase even eating was the last thin which was on my mind."

After the release of the results, @benedictaagyeiboa is delighted that she passed and attibuted her success to Alpha Hour first of all and her hard work.

"When my results came and I passed, those people who laughed at me before strted commenting on my Whatsapp status and trying to be friendly with me and I blocked them all"

At the time of writing the report, the 58-second video had gathared over 700 likes and 70 comments

Ghanaians congratulate her

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended her on her succces.

afiayebby stated:

I tap into dis blessing as I write mine passes all de way

user1181281028518 replied:

they thought we were going to fail again but God of alpha hour never disappoint

BossLady revealed:

Dear I have the same story 2021 but with Alpha hour God all things are possible about to complete NSS

user1181281028518 added:

my dear the same thing happened to me oo but God came through for us

