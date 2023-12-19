A girl on TikTok has shared her excitement after checking her WASSCE results, which were released recently

The young lady made a video showing her elation as she thanked God and jumped around her room for joy

In the comments of the video, many of her followers were happy for her and dropped congratulatory messages

A young Ghanaian TikTok user who goes by the name Princess and is a product of Aburi Girls Secondary School shared her jubilation upon checking her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, which were released just days ago. The video, which has since gone viral, captured the pure joy and gratitude on the young lady's face.

Aburi Girls student Princess Photo Source: princessbarma

Source: TikTok

The lady took to TikTok to express her excitement with energy that made many netizens smile. In the video, she could be seen thanking God while joyfully leaping around her room.

As the video circulated on the popular social media platform, many Ghanaians came in large numbers to express their support and congratulations as they flooded the comments section.

Followers of the TikToker joined in the celebration, expressing their happiness for her remarkable achievement in the WASSCE. Other folks also shared their experience and shared their results as well. Some passed with flying colours, while others said they had issues with their results.

Ghanaians happy for lady

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

prettypearl1251 said:

This song is for all WASSCE candidates after checking their results…. My son spoil der . Congrats to u

ayishetumohammed5517 commented:

Am only wishing my withheld once get released ,am really grateful so far

Official cosybello reacted:

Congratulations....i tab into your testimony i pray that i will be rejoicing like you after checking mine

itsyourboyandyhughes wrote:

words of encouragement to those of us that ours is next year we want to be happy more the this!!

Lady passes her exam

In another story, A video of a lady sharing her testimony regarding how she passed her exams has warmed hearts online.

She revealed that she took the Alpha Hour prayer session seriously and also studied very hard.

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady on using her story to inspire others.

