A student of AAMUSTED has taken to social media to complain about the stress his university lecturers are putting him through

In a trending video, the man said he is being overburdened with academic work, adding that he was quitting school for farming

Many who saw the video teased and laughed at him

A young Ghanaian man who could not stand the rigours of university education has threatened to quit schooling and venture into a new field of endeavour.

The yet-to-be-identified man is an undergraduate student at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in the Ashanti region.

The young man with his bulky handout

The young man said he is being overburdened with academic work, making it difficult for him to attend to his other social needs.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man was seen holding a bulky course handout while complaining to his roommates about his inability to complete reading the entire book in one semester.

Consequently, the young man told his friends that he was quitting school for farming, which may be easier for him to do.

"How am I expected to complete this book in just one semester? AAMUSTED why? God, I haven't even finished solving my issues with my girlfriend. Why am I expected to grasp everything in this book in my brain? I'm quitting school to go and Farm," he said.

Netizens tease him

Some netizens who chanced on his video flooded the comment section to tease him.

The video was shared by sumanguru40 on TikTok, and it has garnered over 4k likes and 168 comments.

ICY KOBBY commented:

"AAMUSTED Y3 school apuuuuu."

papapolice replied:

"Illiterate! What’s the meaning of School ! Nonsense! We proud of our school okay ! What u doing at Leg there ! Compare our educational programs to leg."

Kelvin wonder also commented:

"If u know the full meaning of AAMUSTED anka u will not talk."

Rans

"All this 7 pages p3 go come exam."

ULTIMATE ROOFING DBS said:

"Come let me train u in roof installation n in 3 years time to come u will be a master lk me. I was a 1st year graduate at legon buh I drop myself. Nw I HV wht it takes to employ workers n pay them."

immortal2 also said:

"Guy if you see PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING you will run."

