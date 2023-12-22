A study conducted by Africa Education Watch revealed that expenses by parents outweigh the costs incurred by the government under Free SHS

The education think tank found that the government is spending GH¢2,385 on the wards while the parents are spending GH¢4,000

The think tank recommended that the government work towards phasing out the boarding system to ease the financial burden

An Africa Education Watch study shows that parents are spending 51% more on their kids in senior high school than the government despite the Free SHS Policy.

According to the study, the government is spending GH¢2,385 on the wards while the parents are spending GH¢4,000.

Among the costs incurred, the education think tank stated that parents spent GH¢ 2,477 on prospectuses for their wards in boarding schools and an additional GH¢ 4,000 on other personal items during the 2023/2023 academic year.

While this average is based on boarding students, parents of continuing day students reported spending an average of GH¢4,400 annually on their children’s education.

In February 2022, Africa Education Watch, in response to the increasing cost and variation of items in prospectuses, called for a harmonised, cost-efficient regime for schools.

The Ghana Education Service, in turn, released a harmonised school prospectus for all public secondary schools.

This was developed in consultation with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools.

Breakdown of spending by Africa Education Watch

Market research conducted in the Madina market on November 16 and 17, 2023, revealed that GH¢2,100 was required to purchase all items in the prospectus.

The study was informed by analysis from 20 senior high schools.

The think tank recommended that the government work towards phasing out the boarding system as the norm for secondary education.

Headteachers interdicted for unauthorised charges

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service interdicted multiple headteachers over unauthorised charges on SHS 1 students reporting to school.

The service said some headteachers were adding A4 sheets and mosquito coils to the prospectus.

The GES has been ensuring schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

Mahama promises to fix problems with free SHS

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS and NHIS if elected president in the 2024 elections.

The former president said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education and health policies with its poor implementation and corruption.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls said this in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

