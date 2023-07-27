The name Yvonne Osei Adobea will always be remembered on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus

She is not only the first female to be elected as SRC President of KNUST but also the first in many other things on campus

Yvonne is the first female to compete for SRC Presidential elections in level 200 and place second among other achievements

On July 26, 2023 Yvonne Osei Adobea was announced the winner of the SRC presidential elections at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This made her the first female to lead the Student's Representative Council of KNUST in its 71 years of existence.

Yvonne Osei Adobea has made history by becoming the first female SRC President of KNUST and social media users were applauding her for this feat.

Yvonne Osei Addobea, a woman of many firsts Photo credit: @osei_adobea Source: Twitter

However, it has emerged that Yvonne is a lady of many firsts.

According to a tweet by @VOICE_OF_KNUST, Yvonne is the first female student of KNUST to aspire for SRC President while in level 200 and be second with more than 2000 votes.

She is also the first female student of KNUST to aspire for SRC President twice, with a male student as her running mate on both occasions.

Yvonne again is the first female student of KNUST to win the KNUST Presidential position with over 8200 votes.

