John Mahama has promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS and NHIS if he is elected president during the 2024 elections

The former president and NDC flagbearer hopeful said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education and health policies with poor implementation and corruption

The man tipped as the most likely to be NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls made the comments in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour

The man tipped to win the upcoming presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he will fix the anomalies with two key policies under the current administration if he gets the nod to become president.

Former president John Dramani Mahama said during a campaign tour that he will repair the problems with the Free SHS and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) if elected again as president of Ghana in the 2024 elections.

“We are going to repair the free SHS and make it better and create the situation when where school reopens, all the children will go together and when they vacate they all come home together," he promised.

Free SHS has affected quality of education

Addressing a large number of NDC supporters and executives at Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, Mahama said because of the poor implementation of the Free SHS, the policy now affects the quality of education negatively.

He said the policy would be reviewed under his leadership.

“Free SHS is not working properly, the benefit it is supposed to give the parents, they are not getting," he stressed.

Mahama tells health minister to resign over NHIS challenges

Ghana's immediate past president also repeated his call to the health minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu to resign due to what he says is the collapse of the NHIS.

"The NDC is coming to make it better,” he said.

Per Mahama's assessment, the national flagship health policy has completely been destroyed under the current Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

"The minister himself said there is no benefit to the NHIL card and that when he goes to the hospital he pays cash and that was why I said he should resign," he said.

NDC stands a strong chance of winning 2024 elections - EIU

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the opposition NDC has been tipped by a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) to win the next presidential and parliamentary elections.

This means that the possibility of former president John Mahama returning as president in 2024 is most likely since he is the favourite to win the party's presidential primaries hands down on May 13.

But the EIU report released on Friday, April 28, 2023, admonishes the NDC to select a new presidential candidate like Dr Kwabena Duffuor to firm up its chances of winning the polls.

