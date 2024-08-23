The Minority in Parliament claimed the marking of the 2024 BECE scripts was postponed because of government debts

Ranking Member of the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has raised several concerns at a press conference

The government is said to owe the examination body GH¢300 million for services provided from 2022 up until this year

The Minority in Parliament has claimed the WAEC postponed marking the 2024 BECE scripts because of government debts.

In a press briefing on August 22, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Ranking Member of the Education Committee, stated the postponement was due to the government’s indebtedness to WAEC.

The Minority Caucus says the marking of BECE scripts is being postponed due to government debts.

Source: Facebook

“As we speak, WAEC had to postpone the marking of BECE scripts from this month, August, to September because they don’t have the funds to do the coordination and marking," he said during the briefing.

Joy News reported that as of June, the government owed the examination body GH¢300 million for services provided from 2022 to this year.

Nortsu-Kotoe is also worried that the delay in marking the scripts will disrupt the academic calendar.

Earlier concerns about 2024 BECE

The 2024 BECE was in danger until WAEC confirmed the receipt of about GH¢47.13 million to begin preparation for the examinations.

Before this release, WAEC said it had received just about GH¢2.3 million out of GH¢95.83 million required to prepare for the critical exams.

The GH¢47.13 million WAEC received was said to be about half of the GH¢95.83 million the government owes WAEC from 2023.

The Minority caucus in Parliament previously urged the government to release a payment schedule.

The 2024 BECE had over 500,000 candidates at 2,123 designated centres across the country take part in the exam.

WASSCE 2024 practical and theory papers underway

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the practical and theory papers for the 2024 WASSCE had commenced at 1,000 centres across the country on August 19.

The 2024 WASSCE group has 460,611 registered candidates (212,954 males and 247,657 females) and assurances about security measures were also given.

