KNUST's outgoing SRC president, Yvonne Osei Adobea, was unable to deliver her final State of SRC address on Friday, August 23, 2024

According to a post on X, she reported late to the KNUST parliamentary sitting, and the House also could not form a quorum

Netizens who saw the post were disappointed and took to the comments section to express their views

A scheduled meeting between the outgoing KNUST SRC president, Yvonne Osei Adobea, and the KNUST parliament took an unexpected turn when the SRC president arrived 5 hours late to the University parliament.

Yvonne Osei Adobea was to meet the House and deliver her last State of SRC address on Friday, August 23, 2024. However, a post on the institution's X page indicated that she could not deliver the address because she was late.

Yvonne Osei Adobea fails to deliver the final State of SRC address. Image source: Yvonne Osei Adobea

Source: Facebook

Some students' reports in the comment section also indicated that the KNUST parliament could not form a quorum for the reading since some parliamentarians were not in the House.

Moreover, other equally essential engagements delayed her arrival at the meeting.

See the post below:

KNUST's female president completes school

KNUST's 63rd SRC president has completed her four-year education at the prestigious university. She pursued Sociology in school and ended her studies on August 24, 2024.

She made history when she was announced the first female SRC president of the school in 71 years. However, she could not read her final State of SRC address on Friday.

Netizens divided in the comment section

Netizens who saw the video were divided in the comment section. Some expressed their disappointment, while others defended the outgoing SRC president.

@Re_ggie12 wrote:

"Make up nkoaa, 2 hours."

@lukman2330 wrote:

"This is not looking good and especially for a reputable position like the KNUST SRC president herself. Hope she fix it."

@jr_amihere wrote:

"She came before 5pm. I was there. They’re lying on her."

@bossu_kelvin wrote:

"1. She arrived before 5pm. 2. The university council's visit to Manhyia Palace caused the lateness. 3. The members of parliament didn't stage a walkout; rather, they didn't reach quorum because only 12 members were present, whereas 15 were needed to reach a quorum out of 40."

SRC president-elect celebrates after winning elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Kane Nana Francis's reaction after being named KNUST's SRC president-elect is trending.

He displayed humility and passion as he joined his supporters to celebrate the good news.

Many people who thronged the video's comments section have commended his success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh