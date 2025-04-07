Alima, popularly known as Ali Broni, has shared her dating experience, stating how much her man gives her in a day

The young lady stated that she was beautiful and well-endowed, so she deserves whatever money her man gave her

She made these remarks during an interview with a content creator, a portion of which has sparked social media reaction

A young Ghanaian lady identified as Alima has opened up about her dating life and the benefit she derives from it.

Speaking to a content creator on pretty privilege, Alima, also known as Ali Broni, suggested that she gets whatever she wants because she is beautiful and well-endowed.

A young Ghanaian lady opens up about pretty privilege and the dating allowance she receives from her boyfriend. Photo credit: @crisbel_tv/TikTok.

The fair-complexioned Ghanaian lady said her current boyfriend gives a daily dating allowance because of her looks.

"My boyfriend gives me GH¢500 a day because I'm beautiful. I'm well endowed with a pretty face, so why won't he give me that money?"

When asked what she would do if her man failed to provide the daily allowance, Alima suggested that she would either cheat or move on to the next guy available to meet her material needs.

"He dares not... Any man who can provide this daily allowance should not even bother approaching me. Look at me, a very pretty young lady with the right body shape, so you have to provide," she said.

Alima further cautioned her fellow pretty girls against dating men who lacked the financial wherewithal to take care of them.

She also advised them to learn to dress well to attract the right men.

"As a woman, you need to dress well and hype yourself because the man would look at your dressing to determine how much money to give you. If you don't look good, he won't give you enough money, but if you dress well, he will give you more," she said.

The TikTok video has been included below:

Alima's comments spark social media reactions

Alima's comments have sparked social media reactions, with many netizens sharing their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@PRINCE FAISAL BORO said:

"500gh unless I see her natural face before I will believe."

@Aisha123 replied:

"Me sef anyways u hv my bro’s name, the one I’m after."

@PRETTY VEE commented:

"Eeeiii then I’m loose Paa I don’t get anything is it cus I don’t like bathing."

@SPECULA(AKWASI KIN) also commented:

"500 cedis, meaning 150 million old cedis a month? Is not true 3na ne ho nie? She dey brag saaa She take care of de guy instead."

A young Ghanaian lady says she deserves an allowance from her boyfriend due to her looks and physical appearance. Photo credit: Getty Images.

