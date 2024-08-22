A video of two students of Delcam Senior High School speaking after writing the Oral English paper in the 2024 WASSCE has surfaced online

The students said their challenge had to do with the narrator, who spoke faster than was expected

Over 460,000 students from 1003 schools across the country have registered for this 2024 WASSCE

Two Delcam Senior High School students have shared their challenges after writing the Oral English paper in the ongoing 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a video on YouTube of GhanaWeb TV, the first female student who spoke on the sidelines after the exam said the paper was okay.

Two Delcam SHS share challenges faced after WASSCE Oral English paper in trending video. Photo credit: @GhanaWeb TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

However, she was quick to explain that one challenge she faced had to do with the narrator's speech.

The second Delcam SHS student, who was asked for his remarks after writing the English paper, similarly stated that the narrator spoke faster than she expected.

When quizzed on her expectations for the remaining exams, the second student expressed optimism that she would excel in the other papers.

"I know that the papers ahead would be flexible,” she said with a smile.

Watch the video below:

Over 460,000 students sit for 2024 WASSCE

The 2024 WASSCE officially began on August 5 2024, with Visual Arts students commencing their project work.

A statement released by WAEC explained that the examination is expected to end on September 20.

In all, 460,611 students were registered for the exam, comprising 212,954 males and 247,657 females.

They represent 1,003 schools registered for the examination at 1,000 centres nationwide.

WAEC noted that this figure is 2.66% higher than the 2023 WASSCE when 448,674 sat for the exam.

3 Ghanaian students win WAEC awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the three students who won the top awards at the 2023 WAEC Excellence Awards were all Ghanaians.

The awards held on Match 2024 at the council's meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone saw St James Seminary Senior High School student Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton named the best student at the 2023 WASSCE.

Dzandu Selorm of the Labone SHS, now a medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, took the second spot.

The third spot also went to another former St James Seminary SHS student, Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh