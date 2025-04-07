Former Ghana defender and Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil put a little-known talent of his on fleek

The 43-year-old put aside his tactics and showcased his vocal dexterity in a soulful music display

He remains one of the very few Ghanaians to have played for multiple clubs in the Premier League

In a heartwarming twist away from the technical area, Ghana’s assistant coach John Paintsil has struck a chord with fans—this time, not with tactical brilliance, but through the uplifting rhythm of gospel music.

The former international, known for his commanding presence at right-back during his playing days, recently revealed a lesser-known side of himself that has since captivated social media.

Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil unearthed his new talent: singing like a gospel musician in a viral video. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars and @JoySportsGH/X.

Source: Twitter

John Paintsil unearths hidden talent

A video making the rounds online captures the 43-year-old belting out a popular Christian worship tune with all the composure and passion of a seasoned gospel vocalist.

Dressed sharply in a tuxedo and holding a microphone like a natural performer, Paintsil delivered a karaoke rendition with soulful conviction.

His performance, though unexpected, blended his signature charisma with musical depth, showing a man capable of channelling intensity not only in team talks but also through spiritual expression.

This close-knit moment has added another layer to the former Fulham and West Ham defender’s public image, endearing him further to Ghanaians and reinforcing the idea that behind every football tactician lies a deeply personal story.

John Paintsil's Black Stars playing career

Capped 83 times for Ghana, according to Transfermarkt, Paintsil’s playing résumé includes two FIFA World Cup appearances (Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010) and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

The Ghana Football Association kept faith with John Paintsil as assistant coach to Otto Addo despite the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Though a major trophy eluded him in national colours, his commitment and consistency earned him lasting respect within the Black Stars’ fold.

Paintsil's stint as a coach

Affectionately dubbed Agya Koo for his humorous and approachable nature, Paintsil faced uncertainty after Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

There were calls for changes within the technical team, but the former defender retained his position—a testament to the confidence reposed in his abilities by head coach Otto Addo and the Ghana Football Association.

That trust was quickly justified. Last month, Paintsil, alongside fellow assistant Desmond Offei, helped guide the Black Stars to back-to-back wins in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers—dispatching Chad and Madagascar to sit atop Group I.

The victories not only revived the national team’s competitive edge but also restored belief among supporters, per Flashscore.

What's next for Paintsil?

With a slim three-point cushion separating Ghana from second-placed Comoros, Paintsil and the rest of the technical crew will be looking to sustain momentum when qualification resumes in September.

A critical phase lies ahead, where tactical discipline, squad rotation, and game management will define whether the Black Stars can book a fifth World Cup appearance.

Paintsil opens up about missing out on winning EPL

YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted John Paintsil's revelation about how narrowly he missed out on Premier League glory during his time with Fulham.

The former Ghana international, who featured for several clubs in England’s top tier, reflected on the 2010/11 campaign when the Cottagers came close to making history.

Despite not mounting a serious title challenge, that season remains one of the high points of his Premier League journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh