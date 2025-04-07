Ernest Nuamah Most Likely To Be Ruled Out for Rest of Season, Details Emerge

Ghanaian forward Ernest Appiah Nuamah suffered a knee injury in Lyon’s Ligue 1 win against Lille

Nuamah’s short appearance led to an early mistake that contributed to Lille’s opening goal

Nuamah had recently scored for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Chad, highlighting his growing form

Ghanaian forward Ernest Appiah Nuamah’s promising season with Olympique Lyon has taken an unfortunate turn, with the talented winger most likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during Lyon’s on April 5.

Although Lyon has yet to provide an official statement on the severity of the injury, early reports suggest that Nuamah could be sidelined for an extended period, significantly affecting Lyon's remaining campaign, and this is according to L'Equipe.

Ernest Nuamah of Lyon runs in the field during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Lyonnais and Montpellier HSC at Groupama Stadium on January 4, 2025. Image credit: Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

A Quick and Unfortunate Appearance

Nuamah’s appearance against Lille was brief but filled with unfortunate events. The 20-year-old was only on the pitch for 2 minutes and 20 seconds, yet the impact of his short-lived appearance was devastating.

Just moments after the game commenced, the winger of the Black Stars, lost possession of the ball near the edge of the opposition’s penalty area. This mishap led to a corner kick, which Lille capitalized on to score their opening goal just 47 seconds into the match.

The loss of possession proved costly for Lyon, as the early goal put them on the back foot. However, the drama did not end there. In an attempt to redeem himself, Nuamah sought to block a pass from Lille’s Gabriel Gudmundsson a few minutes later.

Unfortunately, his left knee collided with Gudmundsson’s leg, leading to an immediate injury. With the pain evident, Lyon’s medical staff quickly substituted Nuamah out of the game, marking the end of his involvement in the match.

Recent Success in the National Team

Nuamah’s injury comes just weeks after he made a significant contribution to Ghana’s national team. On March 21, he scored in Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Chad, helping his team secure a crucial 5-0 victory as Otto Addo's men reportedly received generous winning bonuses.

The goal was a testament to his growing potential and form, but his progress has now been halted by the unfortunate knee injury.

Black Stars winger Ernest Appiah Nuamah scored a goal in the Ghana 5 Chad 0 World Cup qualifier on March 21, 2025 at Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Lyon’s Season in Jeopardy

Lyon is currently sitting in 5th place in Ligue 1, with 48 points from 28 games. With only 10 matches remaining in the season, the club is battling for a top-four finish that would secure qualification for European football next season. Losing a key player like Nuamah, who has been a key figure in Lyon’s attack, will undoubtedly affect the team’s chances of achieving their goals.

Despite the setback, Lyon remains in a strong position, but the absence of Nuamah for the rest of the season will undoubtedly put more pressure on the remaining players to step up. The team will need to rely on their existing attacking options and look for ways to fill the void left by the Ghanaian.

Upcoming Europa League Challenge

Perhaps the most immediate concern for Lyon is their upcoming Europa League quarter-final clash against Manchester United. The first leg is scheduled for April 10, and Nuamah’s absence is a significant blow to Lyon’s attacking options.

With the tie poised to be highly competitive, Lyon will have to find ways to compete with Manchester United without one of their most promising young talents.

Benjamin Asare's ambition to remain Black Stars No.1

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the quest of Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to maintain is role as Ghana national football team's first choice custodian ahead of the next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later in the year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh